More than $330K in fentanyl seized at Texas-Mexico border

HIDALGO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge intercepted $339,300 worth of fentanyl on June 8.

Packages containing 22 pounds of fentanyl seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo International Bridge U.S. Customs and Border Protection

"Our CBP officers use all available tools and resources to identify and extract narcotics with caution," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. "It is vital to the safety of our officers that we be able to identify what type of narcotic we are dealing with, as a small amount of fentanyl can be fatal."

On June 8, 2022, CBP officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a vehicle making entry from Mexico. It was selected for inspection utilizing non-intrusive inspection equipment. After physically inspecting the vehicle, officers extracted nine packages weighing 22 pounds of fentanyl concealed within the vehicle.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicle, and the case remains under investigation by special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.