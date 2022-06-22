More than $2M in narcotics seized at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $2 million in narcotics this past weekend.

"The South Texas border is one of the most significant drug trafficking corridors along the U.S.-Mexico border," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "CBP officers at the Laredo Port of Entry work diligently to help stop the smuggling of illicit narcotics on a daily basis, as this enforcement action clearly illustrates."

Packages containing 80 pounds of methamphetamine, 18 pounds of heroin seized by CBP officers at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The drugs were seized on June 19 at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge after officers encountered a commercial bus arriving from Mexico.

The 2006 Motor Coach Industries bus was referred for a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, resulting in the discovery of 80.02 pounds of methamphetamine and 18.29 pounds of heroin.

Officers seized the narcotics and the bus. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.