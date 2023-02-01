Monkeys Bella and Finn recovering, Dallas Zoo increases reward to $25K

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Zoo on Wednesday shared an update on a pair of emperor tamarin monkeys, Bella and Finn, now safely back in their care after a 36 hour search.

Bella and Finn back where they belong in their cozy net sack at the Dallas Zoo. They won't return to the habitat in the Lacerte Family Children's Zoo for a little while still - because they were taken off-grounds, they will need to clear a quarantine period before they are reintroduced to their zoo habitat. Dallas Zoo

Apart from having lost a bit of weight, zoo officials said neither monkey shows any signs of injury.

"Both started eating and drinking almost immediately once the team completed health exams on Tues. They will not return to the habitat for a while - because they were taken off-grounds, they will need to clear a quarantine period before they are reintroduced to their zoo habitat," the zoo shared.

Bella and Finn were taken from their enclosure on Jan. 30 and found the next day inside an abandoned home in Lancaster.

The zoo credits the Dallas Police Department and increased security cameras with generating a tip that led to the monkey's recovery.

Additionally, the zoo has increased their reward to $25,000 for any information about not only what happened to Bella and Finn, but any of the other three suspicious incidents there in the last month.

Anyone with information about the missing monkeys is asked to call Detective Edwin Saracay at 214-671-4509 or at Edwin.saracay@dallaspolice.gov.