Monday expected to be hottest Fourth of July in DFW in 13 years

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- The low bottomed out at a mere 81 degrees this morning in DFW, making Monday the warmest start to the Fourth of July since 2009 and third warmest start in 123 years.

Independence Day-Highest Minimum

83 2009 82 1980 81 2022*

North Texas is expecting a hot and breezy day. For the second day in a row (and the 11th time this summer), we are expecting the high to reach 100 degrees or above.

Over the last couple of days, North Texas has seen clouds build up in the afternoon and a few storms develop. Sunday produced a banner rain day in west/northwest counties.

No such luck today.

With the high pressure dome right over us, it is wall-to-wall sunshine. It'll be breezy Monday with falling dewpoints by the afternoon. The feel-like temperature will be very close to the actual temperatures. Same for Tuesday, but by Wednesday we'll be in the Heat Advisory range with feel-like temperatures over 105 degrees.

Yesterday started a new streak of 100 degree days in DFW. We have started what looks to be the longest streak in a couple of years, triple-digit highs are in the forecast all the way in the middle of next week.

All indications are that we are in for a hot and dry July. The long range prediction is a very likely chance of above normal temperatures all the way into the third week of the month.

Here is your seven day forecast. Near a record-high tomorrow, and not much in rain chances this weekend.

