Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Monday expected to be hottest Fourth of July in DFW in 13 years

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS DFW

Sunny & hot Fourth of July forecast ahead for North Texas
Sunny & hot Fourth of July forecast ahead for North Texas 03:02

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- The low bottomed out at a mere 81 degrees this morning in DFW, making Monday the warmest start to the Fourth of July since 2009 and third warmest start in 123 years.

Independence Day-Highest Minimum

  1.               83           2009
  2.               82           1980
  3.               81           2022*

North Texas is expecting a hot and breezy day. For the second day in a row (and the 11th time this summer), we are expecting the high to reach 100 degrees or above.

DFW weather
CBS 11 News CBS 11 News

Over the last couple of days, North Texas has seen clouds build up in the afternoon and a few storms develop. Sunday produced a banner rain day in west/northwest counties.

DFW weather
CBS 11 News CBS 11 News

No such luck today. 

With the high pressure dome right over us, it is wall-to-wall sunshine. It'll be breezy Monday with falling dewpoints by the afternoon. The feel-like temperature will be very close to the actual temperatures. Same for Tuesday, but by Wednesday we'll be in the Heat Advisory range with feel-like temperatures over 105 degrees.

DFW weather
CBS 11 News CBS 11 News

Yesterday started a new streak of 100 degree days in DFW. We have started what looks to be the longest streak in a couple of years, triple-digit highs are in the forecast all the way in the middle of next week.

DFW weather
CBS 11 News CBS 11 News

All indications are that we are in for a hot and dry July. The long range prediction is a very likely chance of above normal temperatures all the way into the third week of the month.

DFW weather
CBS 11 News CBS 11 News

Here is your seven day forecast. Near a record-high tomorrow, and not much in rain chances this weekend. 

DFW weather
CBS 11 News CBS 11 News
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010. He came to North Texas from Nashville, where he spent the past 11 years, most recently as the morning meteorologist at WKRN-TV. His career has also taken him to Kansas City, Mo., where he was the senior meteorologist at KSHB-TV.

First published on July 4, 2022 / 8:38 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.