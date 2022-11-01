McKinney police confiscate candy left in trick or treat bowl by masked stranger
MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) - Good Samaritan or nefarious Halloween prankster?
The McKinney Police Department is investigating after a man wearing a mask, gloves and black hoodie placed candy from his backpack into a bowl left for trick-or-treaters.
It happened in the 600 block of Castlewood Dr. One homeowner saw the man acting strangely on his home security footage and called police.
Police confiscated the candy for testing when they arrived.
Police have identified the person seen on the video and have brought him in for questioning.
If you have any information about the incident, please reach out to Detective Moore at 972.547.2773 or kmoore@mckinneytexas.org.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.