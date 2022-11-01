Watch CBS News
McKinney police confiscate candy left in trick or treat bowl by masked stranger

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

Tuesday afternoon headlines for November 1, 2022
Tuesday afternoon headlines for November 1, 2022 03:33

MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) - Good Samaritan or nefarious Halloween prankster?

The McKinney Police Department is investigating after a man wearing a mask, gloves and black hoodie placed candy from his backpack into a bowl left for trick-or-treaters. 

It happened in the 600 block of Castlewood Dr. One homeowner saw the man acting strangely on his home security footage and called police. 

Police confiscated the candy for testing when they arrived. 

**SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY – PLEASE SHARE** Last night, our Officers were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of Castlewood Dr. after the homeowner’s camera captured someone placing candy into a bowl on the front porch. Neither the person nor the vehicle was located last night. Today, McKinney Police Detectives are working to identify this person for questioning. If you have any information that could assist us, please reach out to Det. Moore at 972-547-2773 or kmoore@mckinneytexas.org.

Posted by McKinney Police Department on Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Police have identified the person seen on the video and have brought him in for questioning. 

If you have any information about the incident, please reach out to Detective Moore at 972.547.2773 or kmoore@mckinneytexas.org.

First published on November 1, 2022 / 3:10 PM

