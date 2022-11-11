Mansfield Timberview's secret weapon may be key to kicking off the playoffs

MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Mansfield Timberview went undefeated in the regular season, and even though they've never won a state football title, there's a new reason to believe this is the year they'll put their best foot forward.

Senior long snapper Jayce Ward said winning the program's first state title would mean a lot.

"We're 10-0 for the first time in our school history," Ward said. "If we could get a state [title], that would be great to add on."

Sophomore Emma Young may ultimately decide that.

Emerging as the Wolves primary place kicker, she's the first girl in school history to hold that role entering a playoff game.

Her 15 extra points in Timberview's perfect start this year gives her full confidence that she will respond when called upon.

"I talk to myself and tell myself to relax, kick through the ball, stand up straight. I tell myself what to do. Then, I take some breaths and I get ready for the snap and the kick," she said.

As a keeper on the girls soccer team, Young's job is to stop opponents from scoring. In this case, it's to deliver points when it matters most. But her overall goal remains the same—to give the boot to doubts as to what is possible in this world.

When asked what her advice would be to other girls, Young said, "Don't let something stop you because of who you are. If you want to try something, try it. What's the worst that can happen?"

It's a belief that's been instilled in her by her father, Jason. He's been an assistant coach at Mansfield Timberview since 2006, the year before she was born.

"If you have the ability to do something and it's a passion for you, don't be scared to put in the sweat and hard work to achieve it," he said.

And should the dream scenario arise with Young kicking the game-winning field goal, all bets are off.

"I don't know if I would shocked, stunned, or if I would be frozen jumping up and down or screaming like crazy. I don't know yet," Young said. "We'll find out when we get there."