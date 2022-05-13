Manhunt underway for escaped Texas prisoner Gonzalo Lopez

CENTERVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) are still searching for a convicted murderer who escaped from a transport bus on May 12.

Gonzalo Lopez escaped in Leon County -- about halfway between Dallas and Houston. Officials say the 46-year old assaulted and overpowered the bus driver. Unable to keep control, the bus veered off a roadway near Interstate 45 and crashed. Lopez took off on foot.

Mugshot of convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez. Texas Department of Criminal Justice

There were more than a dozen other prisoners on the bus when it crashed but Lopez was the only one who made an escape. He is believed to still be wearing his white prison uniform.

Lopez, who was reportedly being transported for a medical appointment, was serving time for capital murder after killing a man along the Texas-Mexico border.

Officials are asking anyone who sees Lopez to not approach him and call 911.