Man swimming on pool noodle drowns at Lewisville Lake

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A man has drowned in Lewisville Lake today.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. at Hidden Cove Park in The Colony.

The Colony Fire Chief Scott Thompson said the adult male victim was swimming in the beach area and was headed out towards a buoy on a pool noodle when he fell off and went under.

The Colony Fire Department and Lewisville Fire Department dive team were called out and the man's body was recovered less than an hour later.

The victim's name has not been released.