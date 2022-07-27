Man hit by gunfire crashes into light pole, police investigating

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was shot while driving on July 26.

He crashed his SUV into a light pole, then ran through a fence in the 5900 Block of S. Cockrell Hill Road.

Police said he's between the ages of 30 to 35 years old. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A witness said he saw a man running from the location and getting onto a passing bus.

The victim's identity is pending fingerprint analysis from the Dallas County Medical Examiner. His name will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

The Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit is asking for the public's help and asks anyone with information to contact Detective Adam Thayer at 214-671-3657 and email: adam.thayer@dallascityhall.com.