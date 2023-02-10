Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found with fatal gunshot wound to head behind dumpster in Oak Cliff

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

Your Friday Morning Headlines, February 10th, 2023
Your Friday Morning Headlines, February 10th, 2023 03:14

OAK CLIFF (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives are investigating after officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head behind a dumpster in the 220 block of East Overton Road.

Police said he died at the scene on Feb. 8. 

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to determine the man's identity. 

The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 022347-2023.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective John Valdez with the Homicide Unit at 214.671.3623 or by email at john.valdez@dallaspolice.gov.

First published on February 10, 2023 / 4:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.