Man dies after being struck on Southbound I-35E in Lewisville

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS DFW

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A man has died after being struck on Southbound I-35 in Lewisville early Friday morning, officials said.

Around 4:45 a.m. July 1, Lewisville police received a call about a black male wearing only shorts walking in the left lane of the highway. 

However, while officers were en route, the man was struck and killed. Officials said the driver who hit the man remained at the scene.

The man's identity has not been released at this time and why he was walking on the highway remains unclear.

All lanes of Southbound I-35E are currently shut down as investigators work the scene, and traffic has been diverted to the access roads. The Express Lanes of I-35E remain open.

