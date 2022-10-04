Watch CBS News
Local News

Man booked into Dallas County Jail dies in-custody

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

Top Stories in Dallas - Ft. Worth, Oct. 3
Top Stories in Dallas - Ft. Worth, Oct. 3 02:45

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A man has died a week after getting arrested.

On Sept. 22, Shamond Lewis was booked into the Dallas County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. 

On Sept. 23, he was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital after a medical episode at the Dallas County Jail. There were no further details about Lewis' condition. 

Lewis, 24, was pronounced dead on Sept. 30 at PMH. 

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

First published on October 3, 2022 / 7:59 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.