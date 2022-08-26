Major highway closure in Arlington could cause traffic headaches for sports fans

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A major highway in the metroplex will be partially shut down Friday night, potentially impacting the thousands of fans going to either the Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys games in Arlington.

The southbound lanes of SH360 near I-30, east of the stadiums, will be closed to traffic starting at 8 p.m. for bridge construction.

The closure will extend from Six Flags Drive to Brown Boulevard.

"There will be a detour," said Val Lopez with TxDOT. "It does flow relatively well, but you're probably better off taking alternate routes."

The good news is that the northbound lanes of 360 will remain open Friday night, and I-30 won't be affected by the construction.

It's all part of the I-30/SH360 interchange project that began more than six years ago.

"Basically we're taking that old turnpike configuration, it's a 1950s design, and we're dragging it into the future, into current times," Lopez said.

According to Lopez, the new design will ultimately improve traffic flow and be safer for drivers when the bulk of the project is completed at the end of 2023.

Until then, baseball and football fans say they'll figure out ways to deal with the construction traffic.

"This is kind of one of the reasons they built Texas Live," said Cowboys fan Brandon Horton. "Afterwards, we'll just come get a drink, hang out, just wait for everyone to go home."

The partial 360 closure will last until 5 a.m. tomorrow.

North and southbound SH 360 from Brown Boulevard to Six Flags Drive will be closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Sept. 1 for bridge construction activities, weather permitting.

