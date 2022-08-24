Uvalde CISD deciding whether to fire Police Chief Arredondo

UVALDE, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Uvalde CISD Board is holding a closed hearing to decide whether the district's Police Chief, Pete Arredondo, should be terminated.

Arredondo was widely criticized for his handling of the shooting at Robb Elementary that left 19 students and two teachers dead. Police took over an hour to breach the classroom where the shooter carried out the massacre in part due to a lack of leadership.

Ahead of the meeting, Arredondo's attorney released a statement calling on the district to reinstate the former police chief. In it, the attorney compares Arredondo's firing to lynching:

"No blame should be placed on Chief Arredondo from this event. None of his decisions or actions demonstrate a failure to meet the accepted standards of conduct for law enforcement officers in similarly situated school districts in Texas. Arredondo will not participate in his own illegal lynching and respectfully requests the Board immediately reinstate him, with all backpay and benefits and close the complaint as unfounded."

The full statement can be read below.