Lisa Marie Presley wrote about grief in her last post before her death

Lisa Marie Presley dead at 54 Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dead at 54 02:56

Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on Thursday at the age of 54, just hours after she was rushed to a hospital after experiencing cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. Presley's son, Benjamin Keough died in 2020, and in her final Instagram post before her death, she spoke about grief.

Keough died by suicide at age 27 and in August, Presley penned an essay for People magazine in honor of National Grief Awareness Day. In August, she shared the essay on Instagram, writing: "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about grief... I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way."

In the essay, Presley wrote that grief is an uncomfortable subject, but "has to get talked about."

"Death is part of life whether we like it or not — and so is grieving," she wrote. "There is so much to learn and understand on the subject, but here's what I know so far: One is that grief does not stop or go away in any sense, a year, or years after the loss. Grief is something you will have to carry with you for the rest of your life, in spite of what certain people or our culture wants us to believe. You do not 'get over it,' you do not 'move on,' period."

"I've dealt with death, grief and loss since the age of 9 years old," writes Presley, referring to her age when her father died. "I've had more than anyone's fair share of it in my lifetime and somehow, I've made it this far."

Presley shared Benjamin and a daughter Riley, 33, with her first husband Danny Keough, and has 14-year-old twins, Harper Vivienne and Finley Aaron, with Michael Lockwood, her music producer.

Lisa Marie Presley and her children. Lisa Marie Presley

Her mother, Priscilla, posted about her before she died. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care," she wrote on Facebook earlier Thursday. "Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time."

Presley attended the Golden Globe Awards, with her mother just days before her death. Austin Butler, who portrayed Elvis in a biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann won the best actor award.

Presley was a singer-songwriter, like her late father, and released three albums between 2003 and 2012. She was married four times: to Keough, Michael Jackson, Nicholas Cage and Lockwood.