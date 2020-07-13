Benjamin Keough, son of Lisa Marie Presley, dead at 27

Benjamin Keough, the son of Lisa Marie Presley and grandson of Elvis Presley, has died. He was 27 years old.

A representative for Lisa Marie issued a statement to The Associated Press saying she is "heartbroken."

"She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley," Roger Widynowski said in the statement. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

He apparently died by suicide in Calabasas, California, as first reported by TMZ.

Keough and his sister, Riley, were born to Presley and her former husband Danny Keough. She also had twins from another marriage.

Mama Lion with cubs ❤️💙🖤🧡🦁😘 pic.twitter.com/UiYoceWHWN — Lisa Marie Presley (@LisaPresley) June 20, 2019

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.