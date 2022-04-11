Lewisville Police Department searching for Robert Moulds

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Lewisville Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Robert Moulds, 63.

Moulds was last seen on April 2 at Bass Pro Shop located at 2501 Bass Pro Dr. in Grapevine.

Police said his cell phone was last pinged on April 6 around 2:15 a.m. in Wise County in the areas of Bridgeport, Decatur and Paradise.

Moulds is possibly driving his white 2012 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with an engraving on the front of the hood and Texas tag number RVG 2396.

Robert works as a traveling pharmacist for CVS & did not show up for work. He is described as being very social, makes friends easily, loves fishing & music, and his disappearance is out of character. Robert is 6'2", 250 lbs with white/gray hair & blue eyes. If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Lewisville Police Department at (972)-219-3600.