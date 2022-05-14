Lewisville crime rate falls by 1% in 2021

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - According to 2021's Uniform Crime Report, the overall crime rate slightly dropped in Lewisville. However, the city saw a small increase in violent crimes.

Part I crimes include violent and some property crimes. Part II includes most nonviolent crimes. City of Lewisville

According to the report, Lewisville saw a 1% decrease in overall crime rate compared to 2020. Violent and some property crimes, such as burglary and motor vehicle theft, increased by 2.7% while nonviolent crime fell by 2.4%.

Still, the city reported a drop in both murders and robberies from 2020 to 2021. Lewisville had three murders in 2020 and two in 2021. Robberies also dropped by 53% from 2020 to 2021.

Among the crimes that saw the greatest increase in reports was unlawfully carrying a weapon. Arrests increased by 31.4% compared to 2020. "That increase shows the commitment of our officers to get guns of the street," said Lewisville Police Chief Kevin Deaver.

"In a year where the majority of cities across the United States and Texas saw drastic increases in crime, specifically violent crime, Lewisville saw a decrease in overall crime," said Deaver. "Lewisville has seen a reduction in crime over the past three years."

The full report is available on the Lewisville website.