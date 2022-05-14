Watch CBS News
Crime

Lewisville crime rate falls by 1% in 2021

By CBSDFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - According to 2021's Uniform Crime Report, the overall crime rate slightly dropped in Lewisville. However, the city saw a small increase in violent crimes.

lewisville-crime.jpg
Part I crimes include violent and some property crimes. Part II includes most nonviolent crimes. City of Lewisville

According to the report, Lewisville saw a 1% decrease in overall crime rate compared to 2020. Violent and some property crimes, such as burglary and motor vehicle theft, increased by 2.7% while nonviolent crime fell by 2.4%.

Still, the city reported a drop in both murders and robberies from 2020 to 2021. Lewisville had three murders in 2020 and two in 2021. Robberies also dropped by 53% from 2020 to 2021.

Among the crimes that saw the greatest increase in reports was unlawfully carrying a weapon. Arrests increased by 31.4% compared to 2020.  "That increase shows the commitment of our officers to get guns of the street," said Lewisville Police Chief Kevin Deaver.

"In a year where the majority of cities across the United States and Texas saw drastic increases in crime, specifically violent crime, Lewisville saw a decrease in overall crime," said Deaver. "Lewisville has seen a reduction in crime over the past three years."

The full report is available on the Lewisville website.

First published on May 14, 2022 / 2:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.