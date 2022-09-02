Kidnapping suspect killed in shootout with Rockwall officers, police say

ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A kidnapping suspect was killed in a shootout with Rockwall officers Thursday evening, police say.

At approximately 6:50 p.m. Sept. 1, Rockwall police conducted a welfare check at the request of Fort Worth police, who said the subject was possibly involved in a kidnapping out of their city.

At around 7:30 p.m., the Dallas Police Department notified Rockwall police of a stabbing and said an adult female and two children were possibly taken. The suspect was identified as the same potential kidnapper out of Fort Worth.

Nearly an hour later at 8:20 p.m., Rockwall police found the suspect outside of a residence but were met with gunfire.

Police said Rockwall officers shot back at the suspect, striking him. The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. His identity has not been released at this time.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The children who were reportedly kidnapped were found safe at a different residence and this remains an ongoing investigation.