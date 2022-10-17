How to keep your grocery bill low, and bank account high

How to keep your grocery bill low, and bank account high

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A trip to the grocery store is anything but pocket-friendly these days.

"I think I'm more careful. I'm not as frivolous in my spending, and I look at the prices more," said shopper Amy Pithan. "Every time you go to the grocery store, you're just not quite sure how much things are going to be."

According to the Consumer Price Index, groceries in North Texas are up 14% from a year ago. And sticker shock in the aisles has shoppers thinking twice about what they put in their carts.

"Some things have almost doubled," said shopper Gina High. "We buy less, try to buy smarter."

Strategic money coach Kris the Maximizer said cutting costs should start at home.

"When you strategically shop, you will always save money," she said.

She recommended making lists: the first one of your family's immediate grocery needs for the next week or two. Then, make a second list of what she calls "never run out" items - like toothpaste or paper towels - that you can look for on sale.

"Those are your stockpilers. So if there's a hurricane or blizzard, ice storm, a pandemic, you're stocked up on all those things," she said.

And, if you're couponing, she said to write down the prices before you shop to stay on budget.

She also said one of the costliest mistakes you can make is only shopping at one store. She said, before you shop, look for the ads of all of the stores in your area so you know when and where the best sales are happening.

But her number one tip is to meal plan for the week. Thinking ahead, she said, can add up to thousands a year in buying unnecessary extras.

"You won't impulse shop and just buy dinner because, 'What's for dinner?' That question that's annoying."