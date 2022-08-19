Support a child cancer warrior, help them soar with a superhero cape

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Families going through the battle against childhood cancer are always in need of something to encourage them and their child. That's why one North Texas family with experience in what it's like want to help others.

Enter the Jackson Scott Bates Foundation, giving families some super strength in the form of a cape.

Jackson Bates was diagnosed with Anaplastic Astrocytoma when he was 10 years old. Before that Jackson was just like most young boys, sweet, mischievous, kind, forgetful, fun, naughty, and all the other adjectives that describe any other youngster.

He loves to ride his bike, play video games, and swim. He loves animals, both real and stuffed. Jackson likes school, specifically science and math, was a cub scout and crossed the bridge to become a boy scout.

Just before Jackson fell ill, he had found a passion for acting and performing after taking dance lessons and having a small part in the school play. He has never met a stranger, never shy, always curious and always willing to offer help, according to his loved ones.

Throughout Jackson's cancer journey he has maintained his wonderful sense of humor, shown an amazing positive attitude, but most of all an incredible outpouring of love and selflessness.

Forty-three children per day are diagnosed with cancer.

Click here to sponsor a child warrior.