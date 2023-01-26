Watch CBS News
Police say Irving resident accused of sexually abusing children befriended neighborhood families

By Erin Jones

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving police are asking for your help in identifying possible victims of a long-time resident accused of sexually abusing children between the ages of three and 16. 

The crimes 69-year-old Averil Cardwell is accused of date back decades

Those who lived in the same Irving neighborhood as Cardwell do not want to be identified, but say his arrest comes as a shock. 

"Nobody ever suspects anybody of that and especially someone you think you know personally," one neighbor said. "Nothing ever.. you know normal neighbor." 

Police say the 69-year-old preyed on and sexually abused young children for decades. 

The first victim coming forward is a 21-year-old woman who says he sexually assaulted her between the ages of three and eight. At the time, Cardwell was living off Upton Place.  

Since then, three other people have made similar accusations.. the incidents dating from 1986 to 2014.

"He was trying to do multiple variations, from inviting neighborhood kids and friends over to his house, tried to contact people within the community and becoming friends with their families and then assaulting their children," Irving Police Department PIO Robert Reeves said. "So he's used multiple forms - even from social media."

Now, Cardwell is charged with two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a young child and has been released on bond. Additional charges are pending. 

His wife, Louise, has also been charged with one count of continuous sexual abuse of a young child. More charges are expected.

"She knew this was occurring," Reeves said.

Neighbors said the couple needs to be held accountable. 

Police said Cardwell never worked around children. 

Again - they're asking any additional victims to come forward. They say there should be no shame associated with this.  

