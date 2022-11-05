I-Team questions North Texas hospitals about safety, security of IV bags

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The federal investigation into Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz and accusations of tampering with IV bags that harmed patients is raising questions about the safety and security of IV bags and medicines at our local hospitals.

In September, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration told the I-Team that "IV bags are not tamper proof," and they are not "tamper evident."

Thus, the I-Team reached out to seven North Texas hospitals to find out what they are doing to keep the IV bags safe and their patients safe.

QUESTIONS FOR HOSPITALS

We asked the following questions in emails to the hospitals:

When IV bags arrive at your hospital, what precautions are taken to ensure they are safely unpacked and stored safely for usage? Who has access to the bags? What background and credential checks are made on staff which has access to IV bags? How often are those background and credential checks required? How are your IV bags and pharmaceuticals monitored and guarded on sight? (doctors, nurses, guards, surveillance cameras, etc… ?) Are the safety measures mentioned above federally and/or state requirements? Or, does your hospital set its own standards? In light of the recent incident at a surgery center in North Dallas, what, if any, extra precautions has your hospital taken in regards to securing the integrity of all IV bags? What type of IV bags are used at your facility? Can you provide the name of the manufacturer(s)?

None of the hospitals answered our individual questions specifically.

Only three responded to our emails:

JPS Health Network response

"At JPS Health Network, IV fluids are stored in clean supply rooms. These areas are locked and the employees of that floor only have access to them through badge access. All storage and working areas have surveillance cameras. The Texas State Board of Pharmacy requires registration of both pharmacists and technicians. All JPS employees get a criminal history background screen run prior to start date, which includes license verifications."

Medical City Health response

"Our hospitals follow all state and federal guidelines and have robust security procedures for preparing, storing, documenting, and distributing medications and supplies. Patient safety is our top priority. Hope you understand, for safety and security we don't share details publicly to maintain the integrity of our processes."

Baylor Scott and White Health response

"We are committed to delivering safe, high-quality care, and there is nothing more important than the well-being of those we serve. We remain committed to assisting authorities, so we will continue to limit our comments appropriately."

HOSPITALS PROVIDING NO RESPONSE

Though the I-Team repeatedly asked for weeks, the following North Texas hospitals never responded to our requests for answers:

Texas Health Resources

UT Southwestern Medical Center

Methodist Medical Center

Parkland Health

HOW DO YOU CHECK OUT A HOSPITAL?

The Joint Commission is an accrediting and certifying body of health care organizations. Membership is voluntary. The commission began in 1951. It states it certifies more than 20-thousand medical facilities nationwide. You can search its member facilities here.

The site has a key with four rankings:

-- A gold star is the highest.

--"Above the target range rating."

--"Similar to the target range" rating

--"Below the target range" is the lowest ranking.

Baylor Scott and White Surgicare in North Dallas currently has a "similar to the target range" rating according to the Joint Commission's latest findings.