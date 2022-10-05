Human remains found near Lavon Lake ID'd as missing Dallas woman Mercedes Clement

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas officials announced on Wednesday that human remains found near Princeton in Feb. 2022 have been identified as a missing woman.

Back on Feb. 13, 2022, Princeton police discovered skeletal remains at Morning Dove Lane and County Route 477 near Lavon Lake.

A spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department said that on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office had identified the remains as belonging to Mercedes Clement through dental records.

"It is with deep sadness that we share this news today. The remains of our beloved Mercedes Clement have been located and positively identified," Clement's mother Alicia Gazotti wrote on Facebook: "While we are grieving immensely, at least now we can bring her home.

"The investigation remains ongoing and this will hopefully speed up the process of pressing charges on those responsible."

Clement had missing since Oct. 11, 2020 after she was last seen near the Koko Apartment Complex off Harry Hines Blvd. near Dallas. Police are still working to figure out what happened to Clement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew at (214) 671-3603 or via email.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-8477 at any time on any day. Information that leads to a felony arrest and indictment could be eligible for an award of up to $5,000.