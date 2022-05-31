How to find youth mental health services

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Community mental health services are usually provided at an office or in the home. Services support families to make positive changes that help children recover from mental illness and foster resilience.

Mental health services start with a thorough assessment and developing a plan to address goals identified by the child and family. Services to the child and family may include:

Crisis intervention

Skills training and development

Counseling

Supportive employment

Medication training and support

Case management

Peer services (family partner support services)

What Are the Benefits of Child or Youth Mental Health Services?

National statistics show that one out of four children will have a mental illness during childhood. Children diagnosed and treated are more likely to succeed at home and in the community.

These services are based upon the child's strengths, needs and preferences. The benefits include:

Reduction of mental health symptoms

Development of new communication skills

Development of new ways to manage emotions

Development of new ways to relax and create

Improved social functioning at home and the community

Services that fit into the child's and family's schedule

Services provided where the child and family live

Who Is Eligible for Community Mental Health Services for Children?

Children's Mental Health serves children 3 to 17 with a mental health diagnosis who:

Are at risk of having to move away from their home or school

Are enrolled in special education

How Do I Get Community Mental Health Services for Children?