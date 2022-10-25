Hospitals ramp up security after Methodist Health Center shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Healthcare workers are on edge following the shooting at Methodist Health Center on Saturday.

CBS 11 learned local hospitals are ramping up security in light of the deadly shooting. Staff members said they've long advocated for their safety and security well before this shooting, saying violence against healthcare workers has been on the rise.

"Even before this incident I can assure you safety, safety to patients, safety for families, safety for staff is top of mind, top priority," DFW Hospital Council President and CEO Stephen Love said.

Workplace violence has been a serious issue for hospitals since the pandemic.

"There's still times when patients, patients families, visitors do get somewhat aggressive," Love said. "This really got worse during the pandemic."

This discussion follows a deadly shooting at Methodist hospital after 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez shot and killed two hospital staff working in the labor and delivery unit.

In a press conference Monday, Methodist police said it has increased police staffing. CBS 11 noticed the presence of Dallas police crass outside of the hospital.

"A drastically increased police and security presence on some of our units, especially our mother baby units," police said. "As far as how we are going to screen people that come into the hospital, those decisions have not been made yet."

A source who works inside the hospital told CBS 11 she and other employees are concerned the hospital isn't doing more to secure their safety, saying there are no visitor restrictions and no winding of people coming in and out of the hospital.

According to the American Hospital Association, during the pandemic about 44% of healthcare workers experienced physical threat of violence and 68% endured verbal abuse while in the job.

Love said being assaulted or intimated can no longer be tolerated as "part of the job".

"You gotta keep it safe for the patients, the patients family and of course the hospital workers," Love said.

Love said all hospitals across North Texas undergo extensive training and to do what they can to diffuse a situation.

The AHA continues to push the SAVE Act, federal legislation that would make it a federal crime to be aggressive or physical attack a healthcare worker, it was introduced over the Summer.