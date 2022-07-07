Heat of summer sends water bills through the roof

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The severe drought has Forth Worth and its suburbs thirsty this year, setting new records for water use in each of the last four months.

Wednesday marked the highest water use day so far this year, with more than 357 million gallons pushing through the system.

The demand for water, which has already surpassed the highest summer days of 2021, is pushing monthly residential water bills up as homeowners are being forced to use more water to keep yards green than they've had to use in several years.

Rates haven't changed, according to Mary Gugliuzza with Fort Worth water, who said the price has increased just once in the last four years. It's also not expected to increase next year, as revenue from use and growth in the region covers increased costs. Rather, it's the weather she says that'd driving use up.

"We haven't had this hot or dry a summer, maybe going back to '11," she said. "It's been several years that we've had this kind of heat, and extended dry spells."

At the water department downtown Thursday, Crystal Perry was paying a bill she said was close to $200, up from around $90 she's used to paying. She's given up on keeping the yard green at her Fort Worth duplex, already frustrated with gas and grocery bills that keep climbing.

"Now we got to play catch up with the light bill, and that too?" she said. "I'm like man, when is it ever going to stop."

Fort Worth is trying to push more customers worried about usage rates to its new MyH20 program. Online and through an app, it allows people to see water use by the day, and by the hour. It could also indicate a problem or leak, if there is water being used at all hours of the day.

Gugliuzza said new meters installed for the system also more accurately measure the amount of water used, which could also explain some sticker shock for customers who believe their usage hasn't changed, but their bill has.

The increased demand for water dates back to last year, with a monthly record also set in December 2021.