Healthy giraffe born at Dallas Zoo stands 5 feet tall, 135 pounds

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - At 5 feet tall and 135 pounds, the newest addition to the Dallas Zoo is a healthy giraffe.

Isn't she cute? Welcome to the world little one.  Dallas Zoo

Born on Oct. 13 to mom Katie and dad Tebogo, the female calf is starting to venture out. But she's still very attached to mom, following her everywhere as any newborn would.

However, zoo officials said she is starting to venture out into the giraffe feed yard as of Monday.

Guests may even catch a glimpse of her intermittently, but the zoo doesn't yet have a set schedule for when she's out and about. 

They're leaving that up to Mama and baby. 

First published on October 18, 2022 / 10:27 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

