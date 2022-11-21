Hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people on the rise in North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — On the day dedicated to remembering trans- and nonbinary victims of violence, there are suddenly five more deaths to mourn in Colorado.

The news doesn't deter Rev. Yadi Martinez Reyna from holding service at New Church in Dallas. "With the shooting happening, it just reiterates that there is still so much hate in the world," they said.

New Church embraces the LGBTQ+ community. "To create a service like this is to literally open the doors and say we will not be afraid," said Martinez Reyna, "and we will continue to create spaces where people can feel welcome."

Earlier this month, the Dallas Police Department reported an increase in hate crimes this year. In 2022, they have investigated 40. This time last year, they had seen just 17.

The report doesn't break down who is being targeted, but the most recent FBI statistics show that there has been a rise in hate crimes in North Texas in recent years.

Dallas police say they are training officers to better respond to these crimes and working to spread awareness among the public on how to report them.

"You hear it a lot in schools with our young people that they have experienced more violence and more hate," said Martinez Reyna.

Kids may also be less likely to hear they are not alone as more districts adopt policies limiting discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Martinez Reyna says, though, we can all help.

"We need our allies, we need our friends. Together is how we can create the change that we need out there."