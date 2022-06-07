'Beyond the Call of Duty' to honor fallen Haltom City Police Officer Kris Hutchison

HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Non-profit Beyond the Call of Duty will honor fallen Haltom City Police Officer Kris Hutchison on June 12.

Their stop by the police department on Broadway Avenue is one of 265 spanning more than 21,000 miles.

Officer Kris "Hutch" Hutchison died on October 27, 2021 after contracting COVID-19 at work.

Beginning in early 2020, due to the requirements of their job, thousands of law enforcement officers and other first responders throughout the United States contracted COVID-19 during the worldwide pandemic. Hundreds of law enforcement officers died from medical complications as a result of contracting the virus while remaining on duty and interacting with the community.

Please come join us to honor fallen Officer Kris Hutchison . When: June 12th, 10 A.M. - 11:30 A.M. Where: 5110...

"Officer Hutchison was a valued member of our staff, and he will be deeply missed," the city said in a tweet after his death. "Words cannot adequately express the sense of loss we all feel."

Hutchison, who served for four years in the United State Marine Corps, was a five-year veteran of the department and had previously worked with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office and the Kennedale Police Department. He also served as a school resource officer at North Oaks and Haltom Middle School

Haltom City Police had said in a Facebook post before he died that Hutchison was hospitalized for one month before he died.

Hutchison is survived by a wife, son and daughter.