Guide Dogs for the Blind puppies-in-training take training ride on TexRAIL

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — More than a dozen puppies took a ride on the TEXRail on Saturday as part of their training to become guide dogs for the blind.

Guard Dogs for the Blind organized the Oct. 15 excursion, which led the puppies into the Butterfly Flutterby festival.

The trip is meant to help the puppies get used to navigating public transit and get better acclimated to large crowds so that they are better prepared to guide people who are blind or visually impaired.

The puppies and their trainers, who were from GDB's Fort Worth and Southlake Puppy Clubs, mingled with other festivalgoers once they reached their destination and participated in several public activities.

If you're interested in learning more about GDB or even raising a puppy yourself, you can find more information on the organization's website.