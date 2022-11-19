Watch CBS News
Grand Prairie community remembers fallen officer Brandon Tsai

By J.D. Miles

/ CBS DFW

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Hundreds of lights illuminated outside the Grand Prairie Police Department Friday night, where a vigil was held for officer Brandon Tsai. 

He was killed on Monday night after his patrol vehicle crashed while pursuing a driver with illegal paper tags.

The officer's family watched from inside on the second floor of police headquarters while Grand Prairie Police Chief Daniel Scesney had mourners turn on their cell phone flashlights during a moving service. 

The chief not only praised the young officer but also spoke out about what he described as a lack of respect for the lives of those in law enforcement. 

"His loss is absolutely devastating to us all," Scesney said. "We love and miss him. Officer Brandon Tsai died guarding our democracy and protecting our freedoms that we all hold dear."

A 22-year-old man police say the officer was chasing has been jailed after being arrested Thursday for evading arrest and other felony charges. 

First published on November 18, 2022 / 10:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

