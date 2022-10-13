Grand Prairie apartment complex fire displaces 25 residents

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Grand Prairie Fire Department said that an apartment fire on Wednesday left 25 people temporarily without homes.

At about 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2022, the GPFD said it received several calls about black smoke and flames coming from an apartment building in the 1900 block of Houston St.

CBSDFW.com

When they arrived, crews saw flames engulfing the second floor and requested a two-alarm response, which was then increased to a three-alarm response by command staff. The fire was brought under control just before 9:30 p.m.

By the time the blaze was extinguished, 17 units had been destroyed or damaged. The American Red Cross said it was working to help about 25 people who were displaced.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.