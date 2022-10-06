Giovannie & The Hired Guns going strong after label deal, making music that 'hits right in the heart'
STEPHENVILLE, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — If you haven't heard of the self-proclaimed "Tejano punk boyz" from Stephenville, then consider this your official introduction.
"The music will hit you right in the heart; it'll make you laugh, or it'll make you cry," Giovannie & The Hired Guns frontman, Giovannie Yanez, told CBS11.
"It's more of a vibe than anything."
It's a visceral, eclectic vibe heavily influenced by the band's diverse background, and Yanez's Mexican-American culture.
"I'd say a little bit of everybody I've grown up with; from Norteño bands like Ramón Ayala, to country music, to a little bit of rock and roll," Yanez said of his musical influences.
"The songwriting, the melodies - all of that is amazing, and I grew up on [Tejano]. My parents were, are very big fans of Tejano music."
That explains the group's current hit single, "Ramón Ayala", named after the famed Mexican Tejano star Yanez listened to as a child.
The song reached the number-one spot on the Billboard Rock and Alternative Airplay chart over the summer with 18 million streams, securing the band as a bonafide act.
In August, Giovannie & The Hired Guns signed with Warner Music Nashville and will work with both Warner Music and Warner Music Latina.
"That is something I've been waiting on since I could remember, honestly," Yanez said. "Just to be a part of something so big, something that's known by everyone is something really cool and everybody's super nice over there at Warner. Yeah, I'm excited for the future."
A future Yanez clearly envisions.
"World domination man, you know!" Yanez said jokingly.
Giovannie & The Hired guns are set to release their new album, Tejano Punk Boyz, on October 28th.
Yanez and fellow bandmates: Milton Toles, Carlos Villa, Jerrod Flusche, Alex Trejo and Brandon Diveley are currently touring the country, entertaining crowds with their hybrid sound.
The band will make a stop for a performance in Cowtown Friday, November 25 at Tannahill's Tavern and Music Hall.
