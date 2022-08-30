Generator sends 12 people to hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) - A running gas powered generator in the garage sent 12 people to the hospital in Irving.

It happened on Aug. 30 at a home on North Briarcliff.

The Irving Fire Department responded and helped the group who had suffered carbon monoxide poisoning. They're all in stable condition, according to the fire department.

Firefighters want to remind the public to only use generators at least 20 feet away from the home with the exhausted pointed away.