Garland police: Man shot bond agent before turning gun on self

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Garland police said a man wanted on a felony warrant of sexual assault of a child shot and killed a bail bond agent before shooting himself.

Juan Carlos Lopez Denton County Jail

Police said bond agents received information that Juan Carlos Lopez, 33, was staying at a hotel in Garland. Lopez was wanted for multiple counts of a felony warrant for sexual assault of a child. He had been out of jail on bond since September 2021, but his bond was revoked last month.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned that multiple bond agents were at the scene and that they believed Lopez was in the hotel.

Darius Brown, who had just checked into the hotel, said, "They came in with big ole guns. They came to handle some business."

The officers said they heard gunfire shortly after.

"They both went in where you couldn't see them. And then you heard gunshots," said Brown. "And that's when the little guy fell out backwards, like fumbled back. And then he said, 'Officer down! Officer down!'"

One of the agents had been shot. Lt. Pedro Barineau of the Garland Police Department said, "We heard gunfire and we learned one of the private bond agents was inside and he was shot."

According to police, video captured by a private citizen shows the private bond agents attempting to gain entry into the hotel room. One of the agents was able to enter and was shot by Lopez.

Officers were able to make contact with the downed agent, but he was unable to crawl to safety. A team of Garland police officers entered the room to rescue the agent, where they encountered Lopez.

Police ordered Lopez multiple times to show his hands. He raised his hands holding a gun and shot himself in the head. Officers then immediately opened fire on Lopez, striking him. Lopez was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"He raised his hand with a gun in hand and shot himself immediately. Our officers almost immediately shot their weapons striking the suspect," said Lt. Barineau.

The agent was transported to a local hospital, but he was later pronounced deceased. His identity is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

The three officers who fired their weapons have been placed on paid administrative leave as per the department's standard policy on officer-involved shootings.

Garland Detectives and members of the Dallas County District Attorney's Office Public Integrity Unit continue to investigate.