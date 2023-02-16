Watch CBS News
Local News

Employee of Don Johle's Bike World discovered dead inside the store

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

Your Thursday Morning Headlines, February 16th, 2023
Your Thursday Morning Headlines, February 16th, 2023 02:54

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland police are investigating an unexplained death that happened at a bike shop in Garland Thursday morning. 

On Feb. 16, Garland police responded to call from an employee of Don Johle's Bike World, located at 5513 Broadway Boulevard. The employee indicated they they found a deceased male inside the business shortly after arriving to open the store.

The employee told police the doors were locked, but the internal metal gates were open. He said there were no signs of forced entry.

Detectives were called to the scene and the deceased person was identified as another bike shop employee. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police say they will provide additional information as it becomes available and are encouraging anyone with information about this crime to contact the Garland Police Department.

First published on February 16, 2023 / 3:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.