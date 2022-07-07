Watch CBS News
GameStop names new CFO

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - GameStop has named a new chief financial officer after former CFO Michael Recupero resigned earlier last year.

The Grapevine-based company announced Thursday that Diana Saadeh-Jajeh was appointed as the CFO, effective immediately. 

Saadeh-Jajeh was the interim CFO in 2021 and most recently served as the company's chief accounting officer. 

Last July, CEO George Sherman left the company.

