GameStop names new CFO

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - GameStop has named a new chief financial officer after former CFO Michael Recupero resigned earlier last year.

The Grapevine-based company announced Thursday that Diana Saadeh-Jajeh was appointed as the CFO, effective immediately.

Saadeh-Jajeh was the interim CFO in 2021 and most recently served as the company's chief accounting officer.

Last July, CEO George Sherman left the company.