High School

Frisco Wakeland High School baseball turns around tough season to advance to state

By CBS DFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM)  The Frisco Wakeland High School baseball team is a great example of a team turning around its season.

The Wolverines had a 12-12 record in late April - then things finally started clicking.

Since then, Wakeland has won 13 of their last 14 games, including wins over state-ranked Lufkin and Forney, to advance to the state tournament.

Wakeland is making their third appearance in state in school history.   

The Wolverines will play Georgetown in the Class 5A Semifinals on Thursday.

First published on June 8, 2022 / 6:30 PM

