Fort Worth police seek man who robbed, assaulted Subway worker

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - He sat at a table and watched as a Subway worker tried to re-enter the restaurant while holding a money bag. Then, according to police, the man pictured below robbed the worker on Aug. 31. 

Fort Worth Police Department

Now investigators are asking for the public's help identifying and finding the suspect. 

The robbery happened at the Subway at 9082 Camp Bowie Blvd.

Another Subway worker chased the man on foot, catching up to him at a nearby apartment complex. But the suspect attacked and assaulted the worker, kicking and punching him. He then fled on foot.

Anybody who has information on this suspect is asked to call 817.392.4469.

First published on September 21, 2022 / 11:13 AM

