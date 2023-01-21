Fort Worth police shoot, wound man during domestic disturbance call

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police shot and injured a man early Saturday afternoon while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Police Chief Niel Noakes said that at about 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 21, 2023, a woman called 911 and reported that her brother was threatening with a handgun at a residence in the 4900 block of Rutland Ave. She was not harmed during the incident.

When officers arrived, the brother allegedly fled through the back of the residence.

Officers gave chase and initially used to a taser to get the man to man to stop, but the taser was reportedly ineffective and failed to stop him.

An officer who is a 15-year veteran of the department and was allegedly "presented with a deadly threat" pulled out his gun and fired a single shot at the man.

The man was struck by the bullet and was taken to the hospital. He is currently reported to be in stable condition.

Police said they recovered a handgun at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.