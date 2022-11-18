Fort Worth police release footage from office-involved shooting at gas station

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police have revealed new details about and video from the officer-involved shooting at a gas station on Wednesday that left one man dead.

Police said on Friday that at about 12:39 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2022, several people called 911 to report a man with a gun was walking around inside of the QuikTrip located at 2501 NE 28th St.

According to newly released 911 audio, the man, who has since been identifed as Joel Williams, 31, entered the store with his gun and asked an employee to call police.

The employee, who called 911, told dispatchers that although Williams never pointed his gun at her and made no attempts to rob the store, she was terrified, and that Williams seemed to be waiting for police to arrive with his finger on the trigger.

When the first group of officers arrived at the south side of the building at about 12:44 a.m., they began evacuating people in the parking lot and at the gas pumps.

A short time later, another group of officers arrived and began approaching the building from the west side with a ballistic shield.

Williams, who appeared to be calling someone on a phone, saw the police approaching from the west and fired two shots at them.

As officers regrouped behind the ballistic shield, Williams walked toward the south side of the building and began firing his gun at bystanders being evacuated and the group of police officers in the parking lot.

Multiple officers from both sides of the building returned fire, striking Williams at least once. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Nobody else was injured in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.