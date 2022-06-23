Watch CBS News
Local News

Fort Worth police looking for missing 12-year-old Aubree Trainer

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

Wednesday evening headlines for June 22, 2022
Wednesday evening headlines for June 22, 2022 02:16

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police are seeking public assistance with locating missing 12-year-old Aubree Trainer. 

aubree-2.jpg
Fort Worth Police

Trainer was identified by police as a runaway and was last seen in the 5700 block of Giddyup lane in Northwest Fort Worth on June 20 at about 10 p.m.

Trainer was last seen wearing a black tank top with red and black thermal pajama pants. Police ask that anyone with information about Trainer to call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222, reference case FWPD#220048483.

First published on June 22, 2022 / 9:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.