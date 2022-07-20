Watch CBS News
Fort Worth police investigating shooting that left 1 dead

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after finding one person dead from gunshot wounds in Fort Worth early Wednesday morning.

At about 12:45 a.m. July 20, police were sent to 8861 Old Decatur Rd. When officers arrived, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the suspect had already fled the scene before officers arrived.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where they later died. Their identity has not been released at this time.

