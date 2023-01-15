Fort Worth police arrest man accused of robbery, killing dog

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police have arrested a man suspected of multiple robberies who allegedly shot and killed a dog in a convenience store last week.

Donovin Copeland, 18, of Fort Worth, was arrested near his apartment in the 6200 block of Vega Dr. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

FWPD Intel, Fugitive, and SWAT units were surveilling the apartment when they saw two men leaving the apartment. They got into a car and began leaving the complex when officers approached them. Donovin and the other man were arrested without incident.

Police identified the man as Donovin's brother Billy Don Copeland, 21, also of Fort Worth. Police allege that at the time of their arrest, Billy had a handgun that Donovin had stolen during a robbery. While searching the apartment, police found a rifle as well.

Billy and Donovin Copeland are both being held at the Fort Worth Jail. Donovin faces multiple aggravated robbery charges. Billy has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and harboring a fugitive.

Police said more charges are possible as their investigation continues.