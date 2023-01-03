Watch CBS News
Fort Worth police: 1 dead after shooting outside Dick's Sporting Goods in Alliance

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person has died after a shooting outside the Dick's Sporting Goods store in Alliance, Fort Worth police say.

The incident started as a hit-and-run at the Olive Garden nearby. The suspected shooter followed the victim before both stopped in front of Dick's Sporting Goods and exchanged gunfire, police say. 

Two cars with damage to the front ends were seen outside the front of the store with stuff strung out in between them.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the suspect has been identified. No arrests have been made.

ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

