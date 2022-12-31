North Texas police departments increase patrol for New Year's Eve

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – With just over 24 hours left of 2022, crowds will be gathering at bars around North Texas to celebrate the start of the New Year.

Every year, the cultural district in Fort Worth becomes a hotspot for crowds excited to ring in the New Year.

Now, on the heels of a deadly shooting, Fort Worth police say they'll have a huge presence throughout downtown Fort Worth Saturday night to make sure revelers stay safe including a unit assigned specifically to 7th Street.

Early Friday morning, a bar brawl turned violent in the parking lot of a popular bar off West 7th Street. A man was fatally shot, and the gunman took off.

Fort Worth police say there are some things you and your friends can do to stay safe while ushering in the New Year this weekend.

"We would certainly hope that if you go out and you decide to have a drink you'll be responsible about it," said Fort Worth police spokesperson Brad Perez. "Obviously if you do decide to go out in the downtown area, go out with friends especially someone designated [to] keep an eye [out]."

In Irving, police say DWI unit officers will focus on locating and arresting impaired drivers. The enforcement period will start Dec. 30 and end on Jan. 1.

During that time, police say they will concentrate their efforts on DWI patrols in high-risk areas.

For those going out in the Dallas area, DART is offering free transportation starting at 6 p.m. Saturday through end of service.

Coors Light and DART will provide free rides on New Year's Eve on all buses, trains, the Dallas Streetcar, GoLink, Paratransit Services and the TRE between EBJ Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Airport Station from 6 p.m. to end of service.



