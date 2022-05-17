Fort Worth moves forward on urban forestry master plan

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - On May 17, the Fort Worth City Council announced that it was planning to move forward in partnership with the Texas Trees Foundation to create the city's first urban forest mastery plan.

The Fort Worth Urban Forestry Master Plan is the latest effort in Fort Worth's ongoing effort to protect, expand, and manage its green infrastructure.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, urban forests provide many benefits to both people and wildlife. They help filter air and water, control storm water, conserve energy, and provide animals with habitats.

Urban forests also beautify city environments and strengthen community bonds by reducing noise and providing places for residents to play and interact. They also add economic value to cities and can help mitigate some of the effects of man-made climate change.

"Taking the initiative to create a Fort Worth Urban Forestry Master Plan is a perfect next step in our efforts to protect cherished natural amenities that residents will enjoy for generations to come," said Mayor Mattie Parker.

Planning efforts will be led by Fort Worth's Development Services Department and the Texas Trees Foundation, who say they will consult with community stakeholders, developers, and forestry experts to develop a report that recommends the best path forward for sustaining and enhancing the urban forest.

The plan will include identifying strategic partners, identifying priority and preservation areas, reassessing the citywide tree canopy goal, and recommending changers to the Urban Forestry Ordinance.

"Trees are a vital pillar of a healthy community and we are looking forward to working alongside the City of Fort Worth and our funding partners to build an Urban Forest Master Plan that will leave a green legacy for generations to come," said Janette Monear, the CEO of the Texas Trees Foundation.

Along with the city's $50,000 contribution sourced from the Tree Fund Collections, the Texas Trees Foundation will bring in a minimum of $250,000 to the project. That money will come from partnerships and donations from various organizations.