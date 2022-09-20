Fort Worth detectives searching for Honda CRV linked to fatal hit-and-run
FORT WORTH ( CBSDFW.COM) - Detectives are searching for a black 2017-18 Honda CRV they say is linked to a deadly hit-and-run on Sept. 16.
A motorcyclist traveling south in the 2500 block of East Loop 820 near Craig Street was struck from behind and killed.
It happened between 2:15 and 2:30 a.m.
Police said the car left the scene and has not been identified.
Anyone who can identify the car and its driver is asked to call 817.392.4889.
