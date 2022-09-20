Watch CBS News
Fort Worth detectives searching for Honda CRV linked to fatal hit-and-run

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

FORT WORTH ( CBSDFW.COM) - Detectives are searching for a black 2017-18 Honda CRV they say is linked to a deadly hit-and-run on Sept. 16. 

Fort Worth Police Department
map showing fatal hit-and-run location 

A motorcyclist traveling south in the 2500 block of East Loop 820 near Craig Street was struck from behind and killed.

It happened between 2:15 and 2:30 a.m.

Police said the car left the scene and has not been identified.

Anyone who can identify the car and its driver is asked to call 817.392.4889.

First published on September 20, 2022 / 11:59 AM

