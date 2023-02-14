Love is in the air at Brookdale Westover Hills assisted living facility

Love is in the air at Brookdale Westover Hills assisted living facility

Love is in the air at Brookdale Westover Hills assisted living facility

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The spirit of Valentine's Day is alive and well at the Brookdale Westover Hills assisted living facility in Fort Worth, proving you're never too old for a little romance.

"It's hard to believe," said Thomas Bush, who turns 76-years-old tomorrow. "That's my best buddy. She gets me through things."

He and his wife Jean celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in December.

The two met while working at the same shoe store. Thomas said he was attracted to her beauty, and Jean fell in love with his personality.

The pair got married just two weeks later.

"And I just really don't know how we made it 50 years, but every year, we say let's do it some more," Thomas said.

Five decades of marriage hasn't felt like work to Jean.

"Not really," she said. "It's all in how you make it.

Their best advice for a long-lasting relationship?

"The main thing is stay in love," said Thomas.

That won't be hard for Geneva and Calvin Rowe. They met when Calvin moved into the senior community in 2020, when residents were supposed to be in quarantine.

Geneva and Calvin Rowe Brookdale Westover Hills

"We all had to stay in the room with our door closed, and every time I looked out, there went that man," said Geneva.

The two started playing cards together every night and quickly fell in love.

Calvin and Geneva got married last April.

Geneva and Calvin Rowe Brookdale Westover Hills

At 94-years-old, Geneva was as surprised as anyone by the romance. Her first marriage lasted 73 years.

"Whoever expected such a thing?" she said. "My oldest son said do what makes you happy. So that's what we did."

They make each other laugh and don't expect the honeymoon phase to end anytime soon.

"She's special," Calvin said of his bride. "She's always right. It does not matter. It could be raining outside, if she says it ain't – it's not."

The couples plan to celebrate at the Valentine's Day party the facility hosts.

Geneva Rowe Brookdale Westover Hills